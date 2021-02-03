Punjab Group of Colleges Launches Virtual Clinics

Punjab Group of Colleges takes another revolutionary step by launching virtual clinics for physical and mental health of students. Students will be able to book virtual sessions with mental health specialists, counsellors and doctors to address any health issues that they are sufferring from.

It was formally inaugurated by Mr. Hanif Patafi, Health Advisor to the Government of Punjab.

Tabs were distributed among the campus health coordinators. It was a remarkable day where once again Punjab Group of Colleges took the lead and proved that we are serving the nation with a cause and our students and their well-being comes first.