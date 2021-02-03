15 die, 10 injured as passenger van turns turtle in Lasbela

At least 15 people died and 10 others got injured when an over-speeding passenger van turned turtle near Uthal city of Lasbela district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Sakan near Wayaro Farm on the Quetta-Karachi highway when the coach driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.

The deceased include five women, three children and seven men, the rescue officials said. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a public hospital in Uthal, while four patients in critical condition were shifted to Karachi.

The ill-fated passenger coach was en route to Karachi from Panjgur, according to the Levies personnel.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives due to the accident. He condoled with bereaved family members and prayed for the departed souls.

“We are with the bereaved families in this difficult time,” Kamal said. While praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, CM Kamal said that best medical facilities should be provided to them.

Earlier on January 20, at least eight people died and 22 others got injured when a passenger bus turned turtle after hitting a check post near Bela town of Lasbela district.

The ill-fated passenger bus was on its way from Panjgur to Karachi and overturned after skidding off the road. Those who died in the road mishap included two personnel of Levies, three women and two children, the police said. According to reports, the two levies personnel were performing duty at the check post which the bus hit before it overturned. Two personnel of Levies are also among the injured.

Following the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and transferred the bodies and injured to Bela Civil Hospital, officials said.