Two TikTokers among four shot dead in Karachi

A woman and three men, including two TikTok stars, were gunned down after unidentified people opened fire at their car in the Garden area on Tuesday.

Two people including a woman named Muskan lost their lives on the spot, while two injured Aamir and Rehan succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.

A TikTok video of the woman along with one of the injured has surfaced and it is believed that they were targeted on their return after filming the video. In CCTV footage of the incident, the assailants can be seen following the vehicle on a motorcycle and rickshaw. As the car came to a halt, the suspects stepped off the rickshaw, surrounded the car and fired at the deceased before fleeing the scene.

While detailing the incident, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said the incident was reported around 4:45am and the initial investigation has revealed that the cause behind the killings was an old enmity. He said the deceased woman Muskan and one of the deceased were TikTok stars. Replying to a question, he said no eyewitness of the incident has been found yet as the killings took place early in the morning. The police claimed to have recovered nine shells of a 9mm pistol from the spot, which were sent to the forensic laboratory. The case is being further investigated. The police identified their car as a Honda City, bearing registration number AEN-548. The woman was identified as 32-year-old Muskan Sheikh, resident of Landhi, whereas the men were identified as 29-year-old Saddam Hussein, son of Abdullah Jan Ghamgin, resident of Mohalla Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Baldia Town; 24-year-old Syed Rehan Shah, son of Syed Naseer Hussain Shah, resident of Mohalla Tauheed Nagar Gulshan Ghazi Colony in Baldia Town; and 25-year-old Aamir Khan, son of Asif Khan, resident of Mohalla Buri Bangla in Patel Para. Victims Saddam and Rehan were also said to be national police volunteers.