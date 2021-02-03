NAB rejects reports about logical conclusion of 179 corruption cases

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected reports regarding conclusion of 179 mega corruption cases, dismissing them as continuation of ongoing propaganda campaign against the watchdog.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the NAB said out of 179 mega corruption cases, 63 such cases have been brought to a logical conclusion as per the law, while 95 corruption cases are in the accountability courts for which NAB has sought speedy hearing as per law. Out of 63 mega corruption cases which have been brought to a logical conclusion, in 12 mega corruption cases, are pending in various accountability courts have sentenced the accused to a total of Rs. 4.364 billion as per the law on the basis of solid evidence. Convictions in the following cases like

Abdul Qadir Tawakal and others were sentenced Rs 613 million, Ishtiaq Hussain Messrs. Bariq Syndicate Rawalpindi and others Rs 200 million, Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society management and land suppliers Rs 70 million, Haris Afzal son of Sher Muhammad Afzal and others Rs 1 billion.

Seth Nisar Ahmed and others sentenced to Rs. 179.069 million, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal Chief Executive / Director Harris Steel Industry Pvt. Ltd. and others to Rs. 331 million, Raza Habib Chief Executive, Mrs. Shumaila Messrs. Janat Apparel Pvt. Ltd. Faisalabad to Rs. 174 million. Sheikh Mohammad Afzal sentenced Rs 435 million, Galaxy City Rawalpindi management and otherRs 213 million, Ayaz Khan Niazi, former NICL chairman and others Rs 900 million, Syed Mureed Kazim former provincial minister for revenue

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahsanullah, a former senior member of the Board of Revenue and others, was fined Rs 200 million, while Saeed Akhtar, general manager of Pakistan Railways and others, was fined US 3. 3.78 million.

In six cases, NAB had managed voluntary returns up to Rs 7.859 billion and deposited in national exchequer.

The management of Al-Hamra Hills & Eden Builders returned Rs. 1.902 billion, the management of Manzar-e-Kohsar Ahbab Housing Society Moza Jhando and others returned Rs. 80 million, M Amjad Aziz, CEO, Divine Developers, and others returned Rs 313.308 million,

Khushal Associates Nowshera and others Rs. 60 million, Shahnawaz Murree, former Provincial Minister for Sports, Government of Balochistan, Rs. 14 million, while Riaz Ahmed, DIG / Former Project Director, Police Department, Balochistan, returned Rs. 5.5 billion to treasury under plea bargain.

In addition, in 4 mega corruption cases, the accused made a plea bargain through which a total of Rs 1.256 billion was recovered by the NAB from the accused and deposited in the national treasury.

Syed Masoom Shah, former special assistant to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others have returned Rs. 300 million, Messrs. Capital Builders Pvt. Ltd. (New Islamabad Garden, Islamabad) and others Rs. 440 million, management and land supplier of Messrs. Teletown Pvt. Ltd. and others Rs. 311 million, Rao Fahim Yaseen, Rao Nadeem Yasin. Rao Naveed Yaseen and all the partners of Messrs. Wind Mills Restaurant Lahore and others made a plea bargain of Rs. 205 million. Under NAB Act 25 (b), plea bargain is considered deem conviction in which the accused not only pleads guilty but also pleads guilty and return looted money as per law.

According to clause 25(b) of NAB Ordinance the final approval of plea bargain is given by the honorable accountability court. In addition, NAB has referred two cases to the concerned agencies for further action as per law, while one case has been merged into a pre-existing case.

In addition, out of 179 mega-corruption cases, the courts have decided 11 mega-corruption cases in favour of the accused. NAB has filed appeals against the acquittal of the accused in the relevant courts in the relevant cases are which are pending trial as per law. In addition, 10 inquiries, 11 investigations are under investigation while references in 95 mega corruption cases are being heard in various esteemed accountability courts.

The statement said NAB has adopted a policy of accountability for all to eradicate corruption from the country and recover the money looted from the nation by these corrupt elements. The results are beginning to bear fruit.