SHC seeks reply from FPSC chief on plea to annul 2019 exam

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairperson to submit comments on a petition seeking to annul the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2019 examination. A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, on Tuesday questioned why the examination was not held afresh if a paper got leaked. He directed the FPSC chairperson to furnish his reply by next hearing. The petitioner’s counsel stated before the court that CSS 2019 exam was not held in a transparent manner as it was marred by accusations of irregularities, including leaking of papers. He said an FIR of the paper leak was also lodged and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed during its investigation that a paper was leaked.













