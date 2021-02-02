Your House is My House (Not Anymore!)

Land grabbing probably wormed its way into the country’s history soon after its birth. People made fortunes by making moves on properties left behind by those who had fled during Partition. Nearly 75 years later, the practice has egregiously evolved into wholesale plunder of land–left, right and centre–that often finds its way to the top.

Those who are involved have been untouchable until now; working with the blessing of a powerful nexus of corrupt government officials, criminals and law enforcement agencies. To much dismay, politicians who should have stood in support of tens of thousands forced out of their properties are busy protecting this dark underbelly of urban development.

However, all this is set to change with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s crusade against the mafia involved in land grabbing. He has repeatedly touted his vow to “not tolerate land mafia at all.” On Sunday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, celebrated the fact that the government had retrieved Rs 210 billion worth of 8,085 acres of illegally occupied state land through operations against the mafia in Punjab. He did not show much restraint while sharing details about various MNAs and senators belonging to PML-N alleged to have taken over state land.

Going by the list disclosed to media, the self-perpetuating paradigm of land-grabbers is much, much thicker than one might perceive.

PM Khan’s initiative should be given support as an essential step in the right direction. After all, the state has, till now, shown apathetic disregard to the disastrous toll that encroachments, china-cutting and land-grabbing have taken on human lives as well as environment. As per a media report published in 2017, land grabbers were acquitted in only five cases across Sindh since 2010 despite an active presence of the anti-encroachment court.

Nevertheless, the prime minister needs to deliver on his promise of not giving relief to people from his own government or party. Just as his adviser claimed, there should not be any “favourites or targets.” It would be refreshing to see an administration driven to return the people’s land to the rightful owners sans any politicking. Some PTI stalwarts are oft-alleged to concocting similar connivances with land mafia. A powerful senior minister in Punjab still needs to provide satisfactory context for the said misuse of his authority as a housing society’s general secretary. More recently, he was accorded protection by his allies when Islamabad High Court declared his society “illegal” and an “encroachment” on state and private land. Such exercise of notoriety serves as an abomination on the government’s plans.

With a growing obsession of Pakistan’s rising middle class with gated communities (house prices have more than doubled in the last decade), illegally-acquired public land is fast becoming a prized possession. Land grabbers have emerged as an unreckonable force in Karachi. The well-connected mafia in Lahore has its eyes on any vacant plot or uninhabited building so that it can easily move in. The catastrophic environmental degradation of encroachments on forest land in Rawalpindi and catchment areas of Rawal lake often make it to television screens. It is the same all across Pakistan. The issue of urban poor being squeezed to cities’ fringes (who then fall prey to the mafia in the business of low-income housing) is another sad story for another day.

It remains to be seen how PM Khan would put an end to the wrongdoings of “bad fish” in his kitchen cabinet. Only then can he truly put an end to the exploitation of poor, just as he has vowed.