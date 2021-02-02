Justice Faez Isa’s mobile phone hacked: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan confirmed on Tuesday that the cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked

Top court’s spokesperson Shahid Hussain Kamboyo, in a statement, said that there is “suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives”.

The statement cautioned that the judge’s cell number can be used for communication with “ulterior motives”.

“Therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false,” it added.

Earlier in August 2020, a major cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies had been identified by the country’s intelligence apparatus, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.

Contrary to media reports, there has been no word by the judge’s family on this development Even Sarina Isa, who is known to be quite vocal against the government, is yet to make a public move in this regard.