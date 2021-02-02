Four TikTokers shot dead near Karachi’s garden area

Four TikTokers, including one female, were shot dead near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden area early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok. He said two of those who died, identified as Muskan and Amir, were friends.

According to the official, Muskan called Amir, asking him to meet on Monday night. Amir arranged a car and took his friends, Rehan and Sajjad, to meet her.

The SP said that the police were trying to obtain footage from the nearby CCTV cameras, adding that the authorities had recovered nine shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

Police sources said that all of the deceased were Tikokers. They had left in the wee hours on Tuesday after Muskan and Amir recorded a TikTok video at Saddam Hussain’s house.

They said that Amir was also attacked by Rehman aka Shahji, a friend of Muskan, five months ago.

Empty shells from 9mm pistols were found near the car, he said. The family of the deceased arrived at the police station and a first information report (FIR) would be registered, he added.

Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing aerial firing in the city’s Ittihad Town area. Police had taken notice of the video after it went viral on social media, registering an FIR against the two men.