Kse-100 loses 137 points in a volatile session

Pakistan-Stock-Exchange-Building-copyPakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)witnesses a volatile trading session on the first day of the week, as on Monday, the benchmark KSE-100 index oscillated between negative and positive territory to finally settle at 46,248 level, after losing 137.09 points by the closing bell.

The Index began the session on positive note and, accumulated nearly 400 points to touch an intra-day high at 46,762.64 index level. However, failing to sustain the momentum, the index pared its earlier gains and touched an intra-day low at 46,188.25 after it lost 197.29 points.

The early rally was primarily witnessed due to buying activity in refinery, fertilizer and chemical sectors.

However, the rally was halted in the latter half of the day, as investors resorted to profit booking, particularly in banks, exploration & production, oil & gas marketing and cement sectors.

Thevolume at Kse-100 receded from 484.69 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 375.69 million shares, whilethe all-share volume also declined from 840.30million shares in the previous session to 693 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Refinery Limited, K-Electric Limited and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited. The scripsexchanged 81.62 million, 65.11 million and 62.07 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors were net sellers of worth $7.38million worth of shares. Among the local investors,Mutual Funds and Brokers led the selling chart with $4.4million and $1.5 million worth of equities, however, the buying chart was led by Individuals as they mopped up $12.4 millionworth of equities.

Sectors that dented the index were Cement with 85 points, Commercial Banks with 74 points, Technology & Communication with 51 points, Engineering with 24 points and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 18 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by TRG Pakistan Limited which stripped the index of 58 points followed by Lucky Cement Limited with 46 points, United Bank Limited with 19 points, HabibBank Limited with 16 points and Azgard Nine Limited with 15 points.

However, sectors thatcontinued to weigh up the index were Fertilizer with 36 points, Automobile Assembler with 27 points, Pharmaceuticals with 18 points, Refinery with 13 points and Investment Banks with 12 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by ENGRO which contributed 38 points followed by Millat Tractors Limited with 18 points, The Searle Company Limited with 17 points, Attock Refinery Limited with 14 points and Mari Petroleum Company Limited with 14 points.