Pakistan a thriving and rising market for foreign investors: LCCI

Vice president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahir Manzoor has said that Pakistan is one of the thriving economies and possesses ideal geographical location. Talking to a Chinese delegation of investors, the LCCI VP said that it is good to see that a Chinese delegation from hi-tech machinery and industrial testing and laboratory testing equipment sectors is visiting LCCI because after the outbreak of Covid-19, the frequency of the visits of Chinese delegations to Pakistan has been seriously affected. He said that considering these developments that businesses across the globe are resuming and people have learnt to carry on with their daily routines along with this virus, frequent exchange of trade delegations in near future is anticipated.













