Cattle shipments from US bolster productivity of dairy sector

A shipment of 2,078 US cattle arrived at the port of Karachi last month. As a result of the strong partnership between the US Department of Agriculture and the Pakistan dairy sector, cattle shipments from the United States continue to supply Pakistan with high-quality bovine stock for its dairy and beef herds.

Roughly 95 percent of the cattle in this year’s first shipment are US Holstein dairy cattle, which, thanks to US livestock genetics, produce milk yields that are substantially higher than Holsteins imported from other countries. The remaining animals are Jersey dairy cattle, noted for their high milk fat content, and Braham beef cattle, noted for their high-quality beef. All breeds have the genetic potential to adapt to Pakistan’s climate. At least two more shipments of US cattle are expected to arrive before the end of March 2021, when the cattle shipping season closes. Pakistan’s demand for milk is increasing, and the introduction of US dairy cows is helping Pakistan reduce the gap between milk demand and supply, thereby contributing significantly to ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Agriculture is Pakistan’s second-largest economic sector, accounting for nearly 20 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2019-2020. It remains by far the largest employer, accounting for nearly 40 percent of Pakistan’s labor force. For the nearly 63 percent of the Pakistani population living in rural areas, agriculture is a vital part of their daily life.