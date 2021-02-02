Wrapped in Brexit red tape, a UK freight firm struggles to trade

In just one month of post-Brexit trading, British logistics expert Jon Swallow has seen exports dive, prices rise and customers so desperate that he is practically offering a counselling service.

Swallow is one of thousands of freight forwarders and customs brokers based around Britain’s biggest ports who have described the overnight introduction of a full customs border as akin to the country placing economic sanctions on itself.

Britain’s New Year’s Eve departure from the European Union’s orbit after 47 years of membership means exporters must now provide customs and safety declarations, health checks and rules of origin details to trade with its biggest partner.

“We are now at a disadvantage to people trading within the EU,” Swallow, a co-director of Jordon Freight, told Reuters in his office next to the vast cranes that tower over Felixstowe docks, Britain’s biggest container port, on the south east coast of England.

“We’re a very fast-paced business, but now we’re just like walking through mud. There’s just paperwork everywhere.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign, argued that a more nimble Britain would be able to trade globally if it cast off the shackles of what he said was an overly bureaucratic EU.

But those companies that trade goods between Britain and the bloc are paying a price, particularly small firms. While the EU applied full checks on goods entering from Britain, the UK is phasing in its own customs rules for imports over six months.

Previously Swallow’s firm, which moves up to 10,000 truck loads across Europe a year, would have handled an equal measure of imports and exports. In January his exports have all but disappeared and the price of bringing goods in has jumped.