Euro zone factory recovery faltered in Jan but still strong: PMI

Euro zone manufacturing growth remained resilient at the start of the year but the pace waned from December as renewed lockdown measures across the continent, alongside supply shortages, hurt activity, a survey showed. With coronavirus infections soaring again in Europe countries have forced vast swathes of the bloc’s dominant service industry to shut their doors, leaving manufacturing to support the economy as factories have largely remained open. IHS Markit’s final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.8 in January from December’s 55.2, although that was a touch above the initial 54.7 “flash” estimate.













