India-England 3rd and 4th Tests to have fans in attendance

NEW DELHI: The third Test between India and England slated to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will have fans in attendance. The third Test between India and England will be a day-night contest. The fourth match of the series will also be played at the same stadium. Speaking to media a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Monday confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera. “Yes, in what comes as a welcome sign for hundreds of our cricket loving fans, they will be allowed to come into the stadium for the Motera Tests,” the official said. Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium, the BCCI official answered in the affirmative. Last week, the Sports Ministry had amended its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and stadiums were allowed to operate at full capacity following Covid-19 protocols. The second Test between India and England may also have 50 per cent crowd in attendance if the talks between the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the BCCI are successful.













