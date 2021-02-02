South Africa seal T20I series with 18-run win against Pakistan

ISLAMABD: South Africa Women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan Women with an 18-run win in the second match played at the Kingsmead Durban on Sunday. Set a 134-run target, Pakistan finished their 20 overs at 115 for seven. Pakistan’s chase got off to a poor start as the first four wickets fell with just 20 runs on the board in six overs. Pacer Shabnim Ismail was the star performer for South Africa in their bowling effort as she took five wickets for 12 runs in her four-over spell. Ismail took the wickets of Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali and Nida Dar in her opening spell and then added the scalps of captain Aliya Riaz and Ayesha Naseem to complete her five-wicket haul. Pakistan had slumped to 48 for five in 12.2 overs, the chase was revived by Aliya and Ayesha Naseem, the pair added 65 runs for the sixth-wicket but their effort went in vain as the asking rate kept climbing with the target eventually going out of Pakistan’s reach. Aliya top-scored with 39 off 40 balls (three fours, one six), Ayesha scored 33 off 22 balls with the help of two fours and a six. Earlier, Pakistan restricted South Africa to 133 for five following Aliya’s decision to bowl first. Pakistan bowled tight lines and denied the hosts scoring opportunities as 22 out of the 36 powerplay deliveries were dot balls.

Scores in brief:

South Africa beat Pakistan by 18 runs

South Africa Women 133-5, 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 66; Anam Amin 2-21) VS Pakistan Women 115-7, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 39, Ayesha Naseem 33; Shabnim Ismail 5-12)

Player-of-the-match – Shabnim Ismail.