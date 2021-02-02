‘Sex & the City’ reboot may have COVID-19 as ‘part of the storyline’

Much like everything else, the popular television show of the 1990s and the 2000s, ‘Sex & the City,’ is also planning to headline its reboot with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it intends to evoke nostalgia with the return of some central characters like Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, the new plot will incorporate whatever is happening around the world in the present day, mainly the pandemic. According to a report in the Insider, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, actor Sarah Jessica Parker revealed COVID-19 will be included in the HBO Max show titled ‘And Just Like That,’ but did not give any specific details about the plot. “[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” Parker was quoted as saying, referring to the story’s setting in New York City. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”













