Did Adnan Siddiqui hint at ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho 2?’

Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to tease fans about a possible part 2 of the drama Mere Paas Tum Ho. “What’s cooking? Sworn enemies turning friends? Danish and Shehwar burying the hatchet? From daggers drawn to brothers in arms? Mere Paas Tum Ho part 2? Something new?” his caption read on a picture of him and Humayun Saeed.

Both were in the cast of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho.’

Both were in the cast of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Siddiqui said that the two have been asked similar questions constantly, and that has made him realise the immense love the drama has garnered.

But, bad news for the fans. It’s not getting a remake. The picture posted by Siddiqui is from a new series Law and Love, that the two will be starring in.

The actor promised his fans that it will be a “gripping” story.