Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress

Bakhtawar Bhutto looked regal in her wedding pictures shared earlier, and now she has shared her mehndi look too.

She shared a picture of her with husband Mehmood Chaudhry on Instagram. She is wearing a red dress by Zara Shahjahan, and a green and yellow dupatta. Chaudhry wore an off-white shalwar kazeem along with a shawl.

The makeup was by Shamain Salon. Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mehmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House, Karachi on Friday. She was gifted a brand new house by father Asif Zardari, which has been constructed within the Bilawal House in Karachi’s Clifton.