Parineeti will be seen in five different avatars on-screen in 2021!

The year 2021 will see Parineeti Chopra at her versatile best with the audience getting to see five different avatars of this immensely talented actress! Pari will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Amole Gupte’s Saina, Ribhu Dasgupta’s the Girl On the Train, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and another unannounced project!

A trade source revealed, “Parineeti has a super exciting lineup and she will be at her versatile best this year. Pari has always delivered a solid performance but this year is very big for her because she will be seen in five different avatars and all these movies are extremely diverse in their content! Parineeti has always been one of the favourites for content film-makers who have cast her for her acting skills but this year will be special because she has Dibakar, Amole, Ribhu and Sandeep Vanga who have such different sensibilities as film-makers.”

Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of her first film of 2021, The Girl On the Train, which IMDB says is the most awaited film to release this season. Based on the internationally acclaimed bestseller by the same name, TGOTT was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016. In the Bollywood version, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The film is set to release on February 26.