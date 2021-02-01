JUI-F refuses to ‘blindly’ support in-house change attempt

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Monday said his party cannot support an in-house change of government unless there are 100% chances of victory.

“If Bilawal has come up with an estimate [of number needed to bring about an in-house change in government] then he should put it forth in the next PDM meeting,” he said. “If Bilawal Bhutto can convince other parties on the matter, then we have no reservations,” he added.

The JUI-F leader reiterated that his party’s stance had remained unchanged from day one that opposition parties should not have taken oath of the parliament after general elections 2018. Speaking about the PDM, he said that a party cannot take solo flight when it is part of an alliance. “One has to support other parties because in an alliance, one cannot undertake solo flights or take lone decisions,” he added.

When asked to comment on the opposition’s deadline of resigning from the assemblies in protest against the government, Haideri said, “Our resignations are with us, when the leadership [of the PDM] decides, we will tender them.”

Speaking on the Senate election, the JUI-F leader said that the party is not worried because its parliamentarians have ‘never sold out’. “Whatever decision the PDM leadership takes on Senate election, we will stand with it,” he said.

Reports had emerged in the media that the PPP has prepared a working plan to muster support of the PDM for an in-house change, both in the Punjab and federal level. Reports said the working plan, prepared by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairperson Bilawal in coordination with senior party members, would be presented in an upcoming PDM meeting. “The plan will focus on three no-confidence motions against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Prime Minister Imran Khan,” reports said.