PIA issues SOPs for crew after flight attendants’ disappearance in Canada

The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has laid down a set of instructions for its cabin crew in the wake of the disappearance of two flight attendants in Canada. According to SOPs issued by Aamir Bashir, general manager of the airline’s flight services, cabin crew are required to deposit their passports with a station manager after immigration and customs formalities. They will be returned passports at the time of check-in on departing flights. Apart from this, the staff of a hotel where they will stay will ensure every cabin crew member checks in at the hotel and will report immediately if they find anyone missing.The cabin crew have been further instructed to restrict their movement due to the pandemic and no one will be allowed to stay out of the hotel premises at night. Two flight attendants have slipped away in Canada of late. A PIA flight steward went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on Friday. The steward boarded the PIA flight from Islamabad and disappeared upon arrival in Toronto.













