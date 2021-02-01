PM Imran nominates PML-Q’s Kamil Ali Agha for Senate polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday nominated PML-Q’s Kamil Ali Agha as the government’s candidate for senator in the upcoming Senate elections, a private news channel reported. The premier has constituted a committee, comprising Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to work out a strategy for the Senate elections in Punjab. The prime minister has assured that the ruling PTI would proceed with its allies’ input regarding the Senate elections as he approved Agha’s name. Furthermore, the Punjab Assembly’s speaker invited the premier to inaugurate the new building of the Punjab Assembly, which the prime minister accepted. Meanwhile, as the government eyes holding elections via open ballot, the opposition parties have decided to oppose the constitutional amendment being introduced soon.













