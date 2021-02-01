Lawmakers meet Buzdar to discuss development schemes, other issues

Different parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the pace of development schemes and solution of problems of their constituencies.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained the so-called politics of holding long marches and resignations has ended in a fiasco. I have already pointed out that these elements have no courage to resign or to hold a long march as those involved in the quagmire of corruption could raise only hollow slogans, he maintained. The opposition cannot materialize its claims as this cabal has only learnt about looting the country. But, he emphasised that there is no room for corrupt politicians in the new Pakistan. The rejected elements have no political future and disappointment is evident on their faces, he said.

The CM regretted that these elements intended to fulfil the agenda of the enemy by spreading turmoil in the country. On the other side, the incumbent government is burning the midnight oil to resolve public problems, he added. The PTI-led government is in constant contact with the parliamentarians and public problems are being solved in consultation with public representatives, he added.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that all are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and the nation has full confidence over the leadership of the prime minister. The CM lamented that the critics are trying to block the development journey adding that the development process will not be stopped while the critics will continue to face defeat at every occasion. Those involved in the politics of chaos should realize sense, he suggested.

The parliamentarians stated that the amount of respect and honour, given to the parliamentarians, was unimaginable in the past. The contacts with the parliamentarians help to solve problems at the grassroots, they added.

Those who called on the CM included Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandhla MNA, provincial assembly members namely Makhdom Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain Bandesha, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Waris Aziz, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimoor Ali Lali and Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Women MPAs including Sania Kamran, Shehwana Bashir, Neelam Hayat Malik, Umm-al-Banin Ali and Farhat Farooq also met with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On this occasion, the CM repeated that provision of equal rights to the womenfolk is a key mission of the PTI government as women are half of the population. The women parliamentarians will be given their due rights and their problem of stay will be solved on a priority basis, he assured. No one will be allowed to hold the genuine issues of assembly members, he assured and pointed out the government has included women assembly members in district-level committees and advice of women parliamentarians will also be given importance in development schemes as women’s role in composite socio-economic development cannot be neglected, he further said. Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present.

Also, a renowned industrialist and president of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kh Jalaluddin Rumi, called on Usman Buzdar and apprised him of the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division. It was also decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Dabar Sakhi Sarwar. The CM appreciated the efforts of the traders’ community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

Both also discussed the project of solar-based water filtration plants in different areas of south Punjab. Jalaluddin Rumi thanked the CM for the allotment of land on payment for CCI building in DG Khan. Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that serving the hoi polloi and providing food to the destitute strata is a worth-following blessed way of life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The government is establishing almonries, along with shelter homes, and a system was being devised so that no one may sleep hungry, he said.

Jalaluddin Rumi also apprised the CM about the problems of cotton growers and the CM assured that good quality cottonseed will be provided for a good crop in south Punjab, especially DG Khan division. The government will provide every facility to cotton-growers as the increase in the cotton crop will produce job opportunities along with increasing exports, he observed.

Jalaluddin Rumi said the business community fully supports the government efforts for the welfare of the public adding that DG Khan based traders, earlier, helped in corona relief fund and almonries will also be run by them now. Along with it, different health and education projects were being completed in south Punjab, North Waziristan, Sindh, Balochistan and free medicines were also provided, in collaboration with the Punjab government, to hospitals in Multan and other areas.

The services of arazi health professionals will be provided to fill the gap in human resource in hospitals. the traders’ community will assist in health and education projects in Koh-e-Suleman besides extending full cooperation for the development of backward areas of south Punjab. Meanwhile, stipends were also given to needy students of south Punjab including DG Khan, he further said.