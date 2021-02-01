IHC orders status quo in case pertaining to repatriation of teachers on deputation

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked that male and female teachers who had come here on deputation kept on serving in Islamabad for 15 to 20 years but no one raised any objection over them.

He further remarked that the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) showed haste in issuing the orders for sending them back to their native towns.

CJ IHC ordered that till the next hearing the FDE should not only study the court decision regarding deputation minutely but also Director General (DG) FDE Ikram Ali should file an affidavit in the court containing the information how many people were merged from 2006 to 2021 and what criterion was practiced in this respect.

The lawyers told the CJ IHC during the hearing of the case that FDE overlooked wedlock policy law entirely and due to which several families were affected. On the other hand constitution guarantees for the protection of rights of women and children.

GM Chaudhry advocate said Article 25/3 guarantees that the protection of rights of children and women will be ensured. But FDE misinterpreted court’s orders regarding deputation and issued orders for repatriation of 250 male and female teachers, including his client, from Islamabad. This act runs contrary to law and constitution. He told the court it is very difficult for the women to do job. But FDE has made it more difficult.

Advocate Ali Nawaz Kharal argued no male or female employee can be kept away from their family members. In court’s decision the wedlock policy has not been touched.

The IHC CJ inquired from Director Law Azam Gakhar read out the paragraph wherein the court by deviating from wedlock policy has ordered to repatriate the teachers to their native towns. The director law kept mum over it.

The CJ IHC while expressing displeasure over it remarked the teachers cannot be left at your mercy. “When the wedlock law is in place then why the teachers who were serving since the long period were ordered to be repatriated. If their stay in Islamabad was illegal then who was responsible for it. FDE took what action against them?”

Ali Nawaz Kharal told the court on one side orders for repatriating 250 teachers from Islamabad were issued and on the other side through an advertisement it was asked to appoint more 400 teachers on deputation in Islamabad. Ali Nawaz Kharal advocate presented the advertisement before the court.

The IHC CJ, while expressing displeasure over FDE director law, asked how the people should be asked to go back after 15 years of their service and new people should come.

He remarked that FDE should constitute a high level committee afresh to ensure why the teachers who serve in Islamabad for a long period can be declared ineligible. The court ordered the committee be constituted above deputy secretary level and the court be informed of all the matters. The court while maintaining status quo adjourned the hearing of the case until February 17.