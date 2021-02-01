PDM wants protection of its corruption: governor

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Shehzad Akbar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said that the PDM wants the protection of corruption and end of accountability. “Nobody can question the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition’s nonsupport of open voting is actually the support of horse-trading in the Senate elections.”

According to details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Shehzad Akbar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at his residence in which government measures for eradication of corruption, political and governmental issues were discussed. During the meeting, Sarwar said that the present government is taking historic steps for the elimination of corruption, impartial and transparent accountability in the country. He said that it has become necessary to rid Pakistan of corruption in order to tackle the challenges being faced by the country including economic challenges and inflation.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that whether it is the matter of transparency in Senate elections or the end of corruption from the country, the opposition cannot tolerate merit and transparency. The opposition is actually supporting corruption by opposing transparency in the Senate elections. The government stands firm on the principle of transparent accountability. There is no future of the opposition who becomes egoistic and stubborn in every case. The unnatural alliance of the PDM has reached its termination.

The governor further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be pressurized by the opposition. The government is stable and Long march will not make any difference for the government. We want to take Pakistan forward and the opposition wants to halt the progress and development. Shehzad Akbar said that corruption is the root of all problems and the government is taking practical steps to eliminate it. We have not targeted anyone for political revenge and will not do so in the future. Transparency and merit are being ensured at every level, he added.