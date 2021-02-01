Police recover weapons stashed by militants in Jamrud

A huge cache of ammunition was recovered by the police in an intelligence-base operation conducted in Chora area of sub-division Jamrud, district Khyber on Monday. Sharing details in press briefing to local media by the District Police Officer (DPO), Khyber Muhammad Iqbal said that on tip, the local police officials took into custody heavy ammunition in Chora, the remote locality of Jamrud. He added that it was hidden in a cave by militants that could be utilized in militancy somewhere in the country. The confiscated ammunition included explosive 50 kg, bombshells 13, mortar shells 17, RPG 14. It is to be mentioned here that a month back the suspected militants had been apprehended by the security agencies and their interrogation was in progress.













