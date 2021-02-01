Land mafia doesn’t deserve any concession: Punjab IG

Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that maintaining law and order in society and ensuring protection of life and property of citizens along with establishing writ of the state is the primary responsibility of Punjab Police, and it will continue to take steps on a priority basis in this regard.

“If any government agency needs help in government matter then Punjab Police will extend its cooperation and assistance wherever it is needed,” he said while talking to the officers while presiding over a meeting on operations against illegal housing schemes and occupation land mafia groups in collaboration with other government agencies at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, IG Punjab was apprised of the actions taking place in the last two days.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG said that land mafia and occupation groups which deprive the citizens of valuable capital through illegal housing schemes do not deserve any concession and Punjab Police in collaboration with other government agencies would do its utmost to curb such oppressive and lawless elements. He further said that clear instructions have been given to the police teams in all the districts for immediate action as per the law on references of government agencies under which Punjab Police would provide all possible support and co-operation in dealing with such references.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan while briefing IG Punjab said that during the last two days, 856 FIRs have been registered on the references of development authorities, municipal corporations and other government agencies and out of the 856 FIRs registered by government agencies also include references which were filed over the years. He further said that FIRs have been registered on 1 reference of 2009, 8 reference of 2012, 3 references of 2013, 2 references of 2014, 28 references of 2015, 63 references of 2016 and 126 references of 2017. He further said that before processing the references, coordination of all higher ups of concerned government agencies have been ensured. IG Punjab while directing said that operations should be continued on a regular basis against the occupiers of government and private properties and illegal housing schemes and a weekly progress report of these operations should also be sent to the Central Police Office. He further said that legal action should not be delayed on the references of government agencies so that the process of accountability of law-breaking elements from the society could be further improved and expedited and where any police officer or official was found negligent in co-operation with government agencies, there should be no delay in the proceedings against them.

Meanwhile, Inam Ghani said that the role of supervisory officers is of key importance in making the police force more professionally strong and functional. Therefore, the young officers should follow the high professional standards of public service and modern community policing and make it your motto and make the best use of all your mental, intellectual and professional abilities to eradicate crime from the society and further improve service delivery. He added that posting in challenging positions at the beginning of your career should be preferred so that your grooming process can be improved and you may better deal with future professional difficulties and ups and downs. He further said that with the open door policy, instead of becoming officers, they should serve the citizens and provide them justice and convenience while the subordinate forces should be treated with gentleness, politeness and good manners so that they too can address public issues with sincerity and sense of responsibility. He further said that the Punjab Police is shifting its focus from operational duties to investigation duties in order to speed up the eradication of crime by binding the culprits. He expressed these views while addressing the ASPs participating in the 47th Specialized Training Program at the Central Police Office. The specialized training program delegation from National Police Academy, Islamabad included 18 trainee officers including 3 female ASPs.

Briefing the delegation about the working and operational procedures of Punjab Police, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that Punjab Police is working day and night to control crime not only in accordance with the principles of efficient use of modern information technology and modern policing but also the delivery of facilities to the citizens is being improved day by day through service delivery projects. The delegation members were shown a documentary on police service centres, service counters and other modern projects and operational procedures of Punjab Police. The trainee officers also visited 8787 IGP Complaint Centre, Monitoring and Control Room and other departments and got detailed information about the law and order situation in Punjab and the challenges faced. IG Punjab while answering the questions of ASPs further said that in order to improve the affairs of the police stations, the ASPs should ensure self-supervision of all matters while also paying attention to modern training courses to enhance their capacity so that they can be deployed in any part of the country. IG Punjab urged the trainee officers to make sincere efforts for the attainment of public service by setting goals and priorities as per the requirements of their profession and the path of career advancement would automatically open up for them.