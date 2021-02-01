Shaukat Khanum Hospital inaugurates its 2nd PET-CT imaging machine

Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore, inaugurates its second PET-CT imaging machine.

The induction of PET-CT with 128-slice CT makes Shaukat Khanum Lahore the first facility in the country to have two scanners at one site, backed by an onsite radiopharmacy and cyclotron. This is in keeping with SKMT’s pioneering status of introducing PET hybrid molecular imaging in Pakistan in 2009.

At this occasion, Dr Humayun Bashir, consultant Nuclear Medicine at SKMCH&RC, said, “With two scanners, the Nuclear medicine department Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore has an enhanced capacity to meet molecular imaging needs of today and prepare for tomorrow’s advances. There will be a definite decrease in waiting time for the patients. New scanner is placed in a dedicated new building with easy access, which results in limited contact with the usual hospital environment.”

Describing the features of the new PET CT machine, he further added that “The enhanced CT features of the machine deliver high quality images faster with less radiation dose. The AstonishTF technology boosts PET images with swift acquisition and reconstruction. Collectively these features result in clinical outcomes that matter and support the clinicians in making appropriate treatment decisions timely.”

Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been serving and helping the suffering cancer patients for more than 25 years now. Its PET-CT imaging machines at the Lahore and Peshawar hospitals have been the stepping stone in the diagnoses and treatment of innumerable cancer patients. The induction of this 2nd machine at the Lahore hospital will undoubtedly save the patients from the long wait. Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Research Centre endeavours to instill best practices in the healthcare services it offers, keeping the patient’s comfort as the primary objective.