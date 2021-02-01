BAP leader, brother die in Lasbela road mishap

Two including a leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and his brother died in a dreadful road accident here on Monday.

According to details, a Hub-bound car and a mini-truck collided near DG Cement Company some 70 kilometer from Uthal, the tribal headquarter of district Lasbela.

As a result of accident, BAP leader Maula Buksh Roonjho and his brother Muhammad Buksh Roonjho were killed on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub. The police arrested mini-truck driver Noor Shah s/o Yaseen, hailing from Quetta and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.