Hike in prices of petroleum products challenged in LHC

A writ petition challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. The Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition, requesting the court to declare the government’s move to jack up fuel prices as illegal. The petition states that more burden has been put on a common man who is already reeling from rising inflation. The federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs 2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. The prime minister approved Rs 2.70 per litre increase in the price of petrol and Rs 2.88 per litre in that of diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs 3.54 per litre while that of light diesel was jacked up to Rs 3 per litre. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday had proposed Rs 12 per litre hike in petrol price from February 1. The OGRA had proposed raising Rs 10 per litre on high-speed diesel.













