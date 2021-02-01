PAYF concludes three-day digital media training

A workshop on ‘Multiplying Thoughts: Narratives and Storytelling in a Digital World’ by Pak Afghan Youth Forum concluded with an aim to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan via narrative building and positive projection by social media influencers.

Director PAYFSalman Javedat the concluding ceremony highlighted that the whole purpose of this media workshop was to bring together Pakistani digital media influencers and have them interact while learning about the importance of narratives and the risks of exploitation. The initiative hopes to enable deeper understanding and responsibility when it comes to popular young influencers and digital journalists. The 3-day media workshop involved activities like lectures by key note media professionals and eminent speakers with various hands-on exercises, for the participants to enjoy and learn from.

Chief guest of the concluding and certificate distribution ceremony was Deputy Speaker National AssemblyQasim Khan Suri who in his address said that such platforms and trainings are very important for the grooming and training of social media influencers and through such talented youth and dynamic social meia influencers, we can enhance positive image of Pkaistan to the rest of the world. Our youth must be aware of traditional security threats and must know how exploitation is done through propaganda and misinformation.