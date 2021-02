Federal govt promotes officers in BPS-20, 21

The Federal Government has promoted several officers posted in Punjab to Grade 20 and Grade 21 on Monday.

Secretary Livestock Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar has been promoted to Grade 21, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Haroon Rafique have been promoted to Grade 21.

Asim Iqbal and Secretary Excise Waqas Ali Mahmood promoted to Grade 21 while Secretary Social Welfare Hassan Iqbal has been promoted to Grade 21 and Secretary Services Saima Saeed, Secretary Food Shehryar Sultan have been promoted to Grade 21.

Forest Secretary Asif Timan and Transport Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza promoted to Grade 21. Secretary Cooperative Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Farhat Ali promoted to Grade 21. Jan Mohammad, Sajida Afzal Afridi, Mohammad Arif Hanif have also been promoted to Grade 21.

On the other hand, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani has been promoted to Grade 20, Zaid bin Maqsood and Nasir Mahmood Bashir were promoted to Grade 20, Sman Moazzam, Khurram Shehzad Omar and Sajid Zafar Dal got the promotion to grade 20.

Babar Aman Babar, Iqbal Hussain, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Mohammad Khan Ranjhaki, Khurram Shehzad Haider, Kamran Adil and Mohammad Kashif have also been promoted to grade 20.