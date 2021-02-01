Over 4m people attempt to contact PM Imran during tele-conference

Over four million people on Monday attempted to access the telephone number during the tele-conference of Prime Minister Imran Khan through a platform provided by the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

In order to facilitate the prime minister’s initiative “Aap Ka Wazir e Azam Aap Kay Saath” to directly talk to the people, the NTC provided a state of the art telecom platform through master number 051-9210809.

The NTC, being the only official ICT service provider of the government would continue to provide state of the art ICT/ telecom services to the government.