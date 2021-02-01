Three terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt in Dir

Three terrorists were killed after security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Lower Dir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday. The ISPR, in a statement, said that the terrorists killed during the exchange of fire were identified as Swat residents Abid and Yousaf Khan, as well as Abdul Sattar, a resident of Mardan.Moreover, the ISPR said that a large stash of weapons, ammunition, and grenades was recovered. “These terrorists [were] involved in several target-killing incidents in Swat in 2019.” The military’s media wing said that the terrorists had planned on infiltrating and targeting several “notables” in Pakistan, however, they were timely engaged and killed. “Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed their full support to defeat [the] menace of terrorism from the area,” the military’s media wing added.













