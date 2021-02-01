At least 4,822 cases of missing persons disposed of until Dec

The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,822 cases up to December 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report of December 2020 released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

A total number of 6,921 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to December 2020. During January 2021, 23 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,944. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 24 cases in January 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons January 31, 2021 is 4,822 and balance as on January 31, 2021 is 2,122.

The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of Covid-19 policies announced by Federal Government and Provincial Governments in order to prevent from Covid-19 as per law.

Justice Javed Iqbal, President Missing Persons Commission and other members have disposed of 4,822 cases up to January 31, 2021. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other members for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Justice Javed Iqbal is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.