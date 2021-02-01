Petrol price increase

Just 15 days after a hike was announced in the prices of petroleum products, the government has once again approved an increase of Rs 2.70, Rs 2.88 and Rs 3.54 in the respective tariff of petrol, high-speed diesel and kerosene.

There remains no doubt that jacking up the petroleum prices would heighten the vulnerability of public to inflation. With petroleum products playing a key role in transportation, agriculture and industrial production, there hardly remains any sector that would not suffer tremendously; passing on the pain to consumers across the country.

Given the recommended increases by oil regulatory authority (an increase of Rs 13.18 for petrol, Rs 12.12 for high-speed diesel, Rs 11.10 for kerosene oil), it is quite clear that the government has truly considered the welfare of the masses while approving the price hikes.

With the international markets recovering from the impacts of COVID on economies worldwide, oil prices are showing a constant upward trend. Since Pakistan is a net importer of petroleum products, fluctuations in state-approved prices are bound to be in tandem with the global changes. Still, the former increases have been in line with the government’s attempt to not pass on the full impact of the international reversal of prices and in turn affect the nascent declining trend in the rate of inflation. Only on Sunday, PM Imran Khan took to Twitter to celebrate “more good news on the economic front.” He claimed that both the consumer price index and core inflation were now lower than when his government was formed.

If the political parties that are so eager to jump on the “Go Imran Go” bandwagon have any long-term solutions to the fuel crisis, they should definitely share their insight with the state. Senate and parliamentary sessions are appropriate platforms for such discussions. Their experts could look up ways on how to reduce our problematic dependence on foreign fuels.

Moreover, Ogra’s unstable relationship with imported petroleum products and oil industry is secret to none. Only last year, its gross misstep to ban petroleum products denied Pakistani consumers the lowest international tariffs; resulting in an elephantine crisis amid virus lockdown. Reforming the decades-old institute so that it snaps out of its silent spectatorship could also be deliberated upon by opposition and treasury benches.

This is not to make light of the instrumental impact of the price changes on day-to-day lives of Pakistanis. And the government could fare much better if it sat with related specialists to carve out durable economic policies. As has been noted in the report by inquiry commission on June 2020’s petroleum crisis, crackdown against those smuggling Rs 250 billion worth of oil from Iran should hold paramount importance.

Overhauling the fuel division so that it no longer spells a story rife with “incompetence flavoured with malpractices” would also, surely, bear fruit.

No matter how well-intentioned the government may be to preserve and protect the welfare of the people, actions do speak louder than words! *