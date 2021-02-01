World’s most attractive cricket stadium build among the mountains of Gwadar

The picturesque cricket stadium in the port city of Gwadar has also caught the eye of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The tweet came on the heels of a Twitter trend where fans were gushing over the beauty of the newly created stadium in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

“Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…”

🖼️ Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait… 📸 @falamb3 pic.twitter.com/lz6nUGr9HH — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021

Pakistani TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam had also uploaded a video of the Gwadar cricket ground describing it as the “most beautiful cricket ground” he had ever seen.

In a short video clip that he uploaded on Twitter, Alam urged people to come out and play cricket in the Gwadar cricket ground.

Former Pakistani batsman Faisal Iqbal replied to the tweet, appreciating the stadium and promising to promote it to the best of his abilities.

“Simply brilliant. I have been watching pictures of this ground and very much looking forward to visit there soon, as Head Coach Balochistan @1st_xi will do my best to find talent with our @TheRealPCB team from this beautiful city of Gawadar also InshAllah!” he tweeted.