A powerful coming-of-age story that explores timely and universal themes of identity, Aftershocks follows Nadia Owusu’s life as she hauls herself out of the wreckage and begins to understand that the only ground firm enough to count on is the one she writes into existence. This was selected as one of 13 new books to watch for in January 2021 by the New York Times. “This intricate, heartbreaking, and honest memoir covers an astonishing amount of ground, from racism, colorism, and privilege to international politics and personal relationships,” said a review in goodreads.com. “This was a stunning, lyrical memoir written by a woman struggling to find her home … to find what roots her to this earth. She struggles to find an identity in a life where she feels split between several worlds, backgrounds, lives and families,” it added. “It is beautiful. It is heartrendingly sad. It is hopeful. It is emotional and gorgeously written. It is about a woman struggling to understand herself and her roots and where she came from so that she can move into her future,” the review said.













