Honours for Abbas and Shaan in Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE: The first Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Tournament for 2021 was held at Defence Raya Golf Course over two days to honour the memory of Brig Haroon Malik who rendered worthwhile services for development of this beautiful golf facility. Website Zameen.com endorsed the holding of this championship through their support for participating golfers comprising of eager players who certainly represented a zealous and a motivated lot. Most of the aspirants, for glory and honours, battled through the eighteen holes final on Sunday actively and earnestly. But in the ultimate reckoning, victory fell in the lap of a few expectant ones who displayed mastery over their powerful shots from the tees on the par fours and par fives and backed this up with accurate approach shots to the greens with subtlety and flair. And the champions turned out to be Abbas Shah in the gross category with an admirable score of gross 74 and Shaan Tahir in the net section with a commendable score of net 65.

The meritorious one in gross section Abbas, who plays to a handicap of six, proved to be the aspirant of prominence through brilliant, accurate and errorless shot making. Added to that was his ability to putt meticulously on the greens, a task that requires self-assurance and strain free control over the putter handling which enabled him to balance off the stroke losses on holes 1,6,7 ,8,10 and 11 through beaming birdies on holes 2,3,5 and 18. Additional winning support came from eight regulation pars. The runner-up of the gross section was very skilled one Nasir Irshad who played proficiently enough but lost to Abbas by a margin of two strokes. His score for the event was 76. In the process, Nasir managed to outsmart players like Asif Mehdi, Ahmad Kayani, Jamal Nasir, Umair Butt, Azhar Hayat and Adnan Lone.

In the net section race, Shaan made his mark by remaining accurate off the tees and adherence to the basics of putting while concluding each hole. For a fourteen, handicapper this represented a sizeable achievement. His score of net 65 is laudable and praiseworthy. The runner-up in the net category of the competition was Jawad Anwer, a relatively new one to the game but apparent was his talent and determination in securing a position on the honors board. His score of net 67 enabled him to manage and secure a position ahead of opponents like Hussain Shah, Shershah, Rohail Bashir, Muhammad Ibrahim and Abdullah Aqib.