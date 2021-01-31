Former Australia cricketer backs Haris Rauf ahead of 2nd Proteas Test

ISLAMABAD: Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has backed the inclusion of right-arm pacer Haris Rauf in the Pakistan XI for the second Test against South Africa, due to begin from February 4 in Rawalpindi. While replying to a question by Twitter user, Hogg said that Rauf’s extra pace and his ability to reverse swing would be an exciting addition in the Pakistan bowling attack on seamer-friendly Rawalpindi pitch. Rauf’s selection in the 17-member Pakistan squad was not received well by few former cricketers, including former captain Inzamamul Haq and Lahore Qalandars’ head coach Aaqib Javed, due to the pacer’s inexperience in first-class cricket. The 27-year-old has only picked seven wickets in his short three-match first-class career so far.













