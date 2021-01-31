‘Humanity at its worst’: Manchester United star Rashford racially abused

LONDON: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says the racial abuse he received online after the 0-0 draw at Arsenal was “humanity and social media at its worst”. The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be “irresponsible” to do so. “Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different,” Rashford wrote on Twitter late on Saturday. “So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here. “I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so. There’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.” The Football Association (FA) earlier condemned the racial abuse of players after United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers, and Chelsea’s Reece James were targeted last week.













