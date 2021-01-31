Antonsen and Tai claim badminton World Tour Finals titles

BANGKOK: Top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying won a dramatic cliffhanger women’s badminton World Tour Final in Bangkok Sunday, blocking reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin’s bid for a hat-trick of titles in three weeks. The all Danish men’s singles final was equally nail biting as Anders Antonsen denied Viktor Axelsen a third tournament win. Marin beat the Taiwanese 26-year-old two weeks in a row during the previous Thailand Open tournament finals. The Spaniard had a shaky start Sunday as Tai exploited holes in her defence early, but Marin mounted a successful comeback in the later stages winning the opener 21-14. Marin was loud and fiesty in her verbal celebrations, but a visibly annoyed Tai soon found her own voice.

In the second game Tai dominated early and dictated a commanding pace, eventually triumphing 21-8. The decider was filled with fast and furious rallies — both players yo-yoed up and down the scoreboard — but two late spectacular drop shots were critical in sealing Tai’s victory 21-19. Thailand has hosted three consecutive badminton tournaments in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, without spectators, to guard against the pandemic — although there were four positive cases, including two players. Axelsen, ranked fourth, couldn’t control his nerves — losing the first game 16-21 — his body language showing immense frustration as errors piled up and shots landed wide. He managed to regroup to win the second game 21-5. But in the decider Antonsen had all the right answers, triumphing 21-17 to claim the game and the hour-long match against an increasingly ruffled Axelsen.

The women’s doubles was an all-Korean showdown with fourth-ranked Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan pushing sixth-ranked Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong to three games over 92 minutes. Lee and Shin lost the first game 15-21 before scrapping through to claim the second 26-24. They had momentum early in the third game and were able to hold off a late resurgence from their opponents to win the decider 21-19. In the men’s doubles, seventh-ranked Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan won their third title in three weeks. They beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-17, 23-21 in 37 minutes.