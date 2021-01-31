Dubai Duty Free Tennis will be held from March 7 to 20

DUBA: Dubai Duty Free, the owners and organisers of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC), have announced the showpiece event will return from March 7 to 20, 2021. With the Australian Open forced to change its dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai’s annual two-week tennis extravaganza will be hosted slightly later than usual this year. Long one of the UAE’s top sporting events, the tournament will now begin with the WTA 1000 competition which will take place 7th to 13th March, featuring a fantastic field of 56 of the world’s best players. The thrilling WTA event will then be followed by the ATP 500 tournament, taking place from 14th to 20th March and hosting a galaxy of the game’s stars. And as an added bonus the ATP draw has been increased this year to 48 players, giving fans even greater opportunities to see their favourites in action.

Despite the pandemic, which has impacted so many sporting and other events around the world, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021 will be able to welcome some fans to see their favourite stars in action. However, in order to comply with Covid-19 guidelines and to ensure the well-being of players, officials and fans of the tournament the stadium will have limited capacity in line with Covid-19 rules and regulations. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.