Inflation continues to decline in country: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that inflation continues to decline in the country due to the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policy.

In a tweet on Sunday, the planning minister said that during the current month inflation on Consumer Price Index (CPI) is down to 5.7 percent, while the Core Inflation is at 5.4 percent. He said that prior to PTI government formation, in July 2018, the Consumer Price Index was 5.8 percent while core was 7.6 percent, indicating that the rate of inflation is lower at present than prior to the PTI government.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Saturday that Pakistan’s weekly sensitive price index (SPI) went up 0.52 percent for the week ended January 28, mainly due to the increase in prices of some food items, including chicken, chilli powder, cooking oil, and ghee, official data showed. The SPI increased 7.48 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period a year earlier. Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has invited all political parties to sit together with the government to discuss electoral reforms. He said the opposition wants to amend the National Accountability Bureau laws according to their wishes aimed at getting NRO from the government.

Asad said the government wants to hold the up-coming Senate elections in a transparent manner and is going to table the Senate election amendment bill in the National Assembly next week. He said the opposition parties are opposing the proposed bill which reflects that they are not sincere for holding transparent elections.

Asad said everyone knows that who introduced usage of money in the country’s politics as an example of Changa Manga is still refreshing the minds of the nation.

Replying to a question, the minister said the government strongly believes in supremacy of law and is fully committed to bring transparency in every field of life.