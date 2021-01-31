CPI, core inflation lower than pre-PTI govt level: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared “more good news” on the economic front with the nation, referring to the lowering of Core Inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI). In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, “Our efforts to reduce inflation are showing results as Consumer Price Index and Core Inflation are both now lower than when the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) government was formed.” He said that he has directed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stays under control. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister appreciated Pakistani exporters for their role in increasing the country’s exports. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister revealed that the country’s exports have registered a growth of 18 percent over the previous year. “Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our government’s economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture,” he had tweeted.













