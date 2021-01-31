Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three days

CNGAll the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will remain closed from 72 hours from Monday morning to Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8:00am on Monday till 8:00am on Thursday (February 4) across the province. A notification regarding CNG stations closure has been issued. The country faces a shortfall of gas in winter, forcing the government to cut gas supply to CNG stations and industries while domestic consumers are supplied gas on priority. Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had said the country faced a dramatic decline in domestic gas production this year. He said the government had suspended gas supply to CNG stations but domestic consumers will be given priority.













