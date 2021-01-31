Nora Fatehi reveals release date of new music video ‘Chhor Denge’ with stunning teaser

Actress Nora Fatehi revealed on Sunday that she will feature in a new music video ‘Chhor Denge’. Sharing a fiery teaser, the actress also announced the release date of this new project.

Nora took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted a video in which she is seen in a new avatar. Ravishing in red, the actress is seen in a gorgeous saree standing at the side of actor Ehan Bhat who will also be seen in the music video.

The actress captioned her post saying, “Letting karma take hold of your future is an old way, writing your own destiny is the new way. Serving revenge on 4th February with #ChhorDenge. Stay tuned!”

Earlier, T-Series had shared a still from the music video of Nora Fatehi teasing fans by only revealing that ‘something’ was coming up soon and told them to ‘stay tuned’ in the caption of their post from their Instagram account.

Nora Fatehi is known by her chartbuster tracks such as ‘Dilbar’, ‘Haye Garmi’, ‘Kamariya’ etc among others.

Her last music video was with Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa for which they recently collaborated for ‘Nach Meri Rani’ song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.