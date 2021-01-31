Darshan Kumaar to star alongside R Madhavan in a suspense thriller

Bollywood actor Darshan Kumaar has been part of several big Hindi films like NH10, Mary Kom, Sarbjit and Baaghi 2, among others.

While last year was slow in terms of work for the entire industry, including the actor, he is excited about 2021, for the right reasons. Darshan has bagged a suspense thriller, backed by T-Series.

Talking about it, the actor says, “The new year has begun on a good note for me. T-Series and Bhushan Kumar sir are working on an amazing suspense thriller and I’m super excited to be part of it. I started shooting for the project today.”

Apart from Darshan, the film features several talented actors, including R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and more.

“It’s always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars, too. Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I’m really excited to share the same frame with such a passionate actor. I’m also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor. I shot a scene with debutante Khushali Kumar. She is a wonderful actor and is really passionate about her work,” said Darshan.