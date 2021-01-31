Fariya and Khalid reap what they sow as ‘Fitrat’ ends on a happy note

Well at long last there were moments of happiness for Rafiya.

The latest sacrifice she made was giving custody of Pinky to Shahbaz. The long-suffering sister of Fariya had to endure a lot and it was just reward that she finds love. She is initially reluctant. But Alizeh explains to her that her brother needs her companionship and it would be a good match. With the support of the whole family, everything comes together.

That was the happy part over. Now for the somber but appropriate end of two conniving and manipulative individuals…Fariya and Khalid. Things were spiraling for Fariya anyway. Then she makes on last ditch attempt to go away somewhere far. This wouldn’t be possible without Khalid’s help and money from somewhere.

So, she contacts Bilal. This was her final mistake. Bilal, was in no mood to help her and instead sends two men, who stab Fariya to death. It is really an agonizing death. Fariya, who always dreamt of big houses, was lying on the dirty floor of a small cabin located in a slum. She fights and struggles as she takes her last breath but there is no help coming. You want to feel sorry for her but given what type of life she had led, she had it coming.

Meanwhile, Khalid finds out the reality of his daughter. But still goes ahead trying to blackmail Shahbaz for money. But he is shocked to know that Fariya has already taken the money. In a fit of rage, he goes to confront Fariya, only to find her death body. On Shahbaz’s tip off, the police reach the spot and arrests Khalid. It seems he would spend the rest of his life in jail.

As they say goodness begets goodness. Fitrat puts across this message beautifully. Fariya and Khalid paid for their sins, while Rafiya and Haris found solace.