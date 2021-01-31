TI and Tiny deny ‘appalling’ sexual abuse allegations

Sabrina Peterson has spoken further about her allegations. T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are defending themselves against new allegations made online.

Earlier this week, former friend Sabrina Peterson posted a series of DM screenshots from more than a dozen anonymous women who accused the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse and other transgressions. But as the claims started making headlines, T.I.’s rep released a statement on Friday, Jan. 29 denying the allegations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement read. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

After the statement was released, Sabrina took to Instagram and wrote, “LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST!”

“Currently finding a CREDIBLE RESOURCE!” she added. “If you know a CREDIBLE LIE DETECTION SERVICE PLEASE FORWARD ME THEIR INFO I WOULD LIKE TO GO TODAY!”

T.I. took to Instagram later that day and further denied any allegations of sexual assault. “What we not going to do is open up the door to my bedroom,” he shared. “Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it. We’ve never forced anybody, we’ve never drugged anybody against their will, we’ve never held anybody against their will. We’ve never made anybody do anything. We never sexually trafficked anything.”

Earlier this month, Sabrina took to Instagram and also accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head “in front of children.” On Friday, Jan 29. Sabrina addressed the timing of her accusations, telling E! News, “To point out a few things that people have been asking about this, the biggest question is why now? When traumatic things happen, your fight or flight instinct kicks in. Depending on how traumatic it is, some tend toward the flight instead of the fight.”

“I didn’t realize how traumatic this was for me. I didn’t realize how much it weighed on me,” she continued. “I will always remember that cold gun and him saying, ‘B****, I’ll kill you,’ over and over again but I didn’t really realize how much this incident has played over and over again in my head all these years. My main objective is to heal.”

After Sabrina’s initial post, Tiny defended her husband. “Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago…” she wrote on Instagram with screenshots of Sabrina previously praising the rapper. “Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused.”

She added, “Stop Harassing My Family. You strange….Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE?”

For six seasons, T.I. and Tiny have documented their family life on the Vh1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Tiny, who is a member of the R&B group Xscape, and T.I. have a combined Instagram following of more than 20 million people. They have also been married for more than 10 years.

“I want to say my wife is a beautiful person with an amazing spirit and a kind heart,” T.I. shared on Instagram. “She’s a devoted mother and she has a humble soul. She don’t deserve it.”